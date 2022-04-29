BTS' Suga Literally Jumps Into Psy's Super Energetic Dance Video 'That That', Song Out Now

Twenty years after Psy delivered his global hit song Gangnam Style, the K-pop star is back to take on the world with That That, a new song from his latest album. And he comes armed with a BTS member, no less. Psy (real name Park Jae-sang) is known for his energetic dance moves - the hook step of Gangnam Style is engraved in our minds forever. He brings the same energy to the new song, but what was quite unexpected was BTS member Suga (Min Yoongi) going head to head with Psy in the music video.

The 29-year-old rapper literally jumps into the frame mid-song, and kicks off a rap battle with Psy, before proceeding to match steps with him. The music video, that released today, has a Wild West setting with both K-pop stars turning out in cowboy-inspired outfits.

The musicians sing about celebrating the end of the pandemic. “Bruh, you forgot what I do for a living? / Still here withstanding the test of time / I don’t care, I don’t care, that, I like that," Suga raps on his verse.

‘That That’ is the title track of Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, which was released as the same time as the music video for the new song. The song has been produced by Suga, and his involvement with the song was supposed to end there. But the rapper, who is not among the most enthusiastic dancers, got involved more deeply with the song after he met Psy, his senior in the K-pop industry.

‘Psy 9th’ also features several other collaborations, including ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other features include Epik High’s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.

