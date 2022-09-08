BTS: Suga Misses His Fellow Group Members, Says 'More Comfortable Performing When They Are Around'

Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook are what makes the South Korean K-pop band BTS famous and widely loved across the world. Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, recently made a surprise appearance during the Summer Swag concert with another Korean singing sensation PSY- who is well-known for his superhit single Gangnam Style. ARMYs appreciated the electrifying performance that the duo put up. However, in a new behind-the-scenes video, the 29-year-old artiste revealed that he felt rather nervous going on stage as he hadn’t performed in a while and that too, without his group - the members of which are pursuing their individual careers right as of now. Suga also said that the concert felt different as his band members weren’t present with him.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video here:

Advertisement

In the clip, Suga admitted that he was excited to be up on the stage again but it felt really different as his band members weren’t around. He mentioned that it was going to be a fun performance nevertheless because a long time had passed since he performed. As he was recorded while he headed up the stage, Suga admitted that he felt much more comfortable and at ease when all of his other six band members were present around him. “It really feels different. I feel much more comfortable when there are seven of us together," Suga said and further added, “We always left through this door after our concerts. It feels weird to go out this way during someone else’s concert."

Check out the video of Suga performing on stag here:

Advertisement

Suga also revealed his excitement at having the opportunity to perform in front of such a huge crowd. He said, “How long has it been? I haven’t performed since Las Vegas. I did some other external works but I never performed on stage. I thought it’d be nice to perform." The rapper and pop icon performed his song That That with charisma and were greeted with enthusiastic screams and cheers.

For the unversed, in June this year, BTS boys announced that they were taking a break from making music as a group, and would focus on individual projects in the recent future.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here