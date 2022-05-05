BTS: Suga Reveals Members Fascinated To See Him Dance In That That, Says Jungkook Dances Around Him

BTS member Suga recently hosted a VLive and spoke about his latest song That That. The rapper collaborated with PSY on the new song and it has become a hit among fans. Suga has now revealed that his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also enjoy the song. Min Yoongi revealed that the song is a hit among the Bangtan Boys, they are ‘fascinated’ by his dance in the video.

As translated by @doyou_bangtan, @BTStranslation_ and @rmkkyu on Twitter, Suga said ‘the members are finding it fascinating to see him dance in “That That", and he laughs confusedly — haven’t they been dancing alongside him for ten years?’ He added that the members have been copying his dance moves a lot.

Advertisement

“Jeon Jungkook, for a few days, whenever he sees me, he goes “야 내가" (the start of his rap in That That) and then (goes on to show the first dance move from That That’s chorus) dances around like this," he said. Yoongi also added that the members gave him a lot of feedback.

Advertisement

The filming venue of That That, Yoongi revealed, is the same venue where Permission to Dance was shot. He also revealed that the car used in this song featured in Daechwita. Suga also revealed that he sent a different song to PSY but it was rejected. PSY said he wanted to do a different style and that’s how That That happened. He also added he wrote the catchphrase, “That That I like that" while PSY wrote other parts.

Advertisement

PSY had also spoken about the collaboration in an interview with Billboard.com. The K-pop legend said, “We worked together, it was fun and I thought, ‘Yeah, this is music; this was what I’ve been doing since I was young.’ When I saw what he was doing, improvising and his enthusiasm, I got literally infected from him. It was the right way: talking, chatting, laughing, and spitting and feelin’ it." He also revealed that they spoke about music, hip-hop of the ’90s, Biggie, Tupac and more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.