BTS’ Suga Shares First Picture Of His Pet Dog Holly And ARMY Can't Keep Calm

BTS rapper and music producer Suga aka Min Yoongi’s latest Instagram post is a treat to pet lovers. The 28-year-old singer shared a picture of his pet dog, Holly, on Instagram for the first time. The image shows the brown cockapoo still sleepy from her nap as the rapper takes her picture. Sharing the portrait of his adorable pet on Instagram, Suga wrote in the caption, 'Swollen Holly Waking Up.' Commenting on Suga’s post, fellow BTS member and rapper J-Hope greeted the pet like this, 'Hello Holly.'

Fans of the singer have also reacted to his latest post. One of the BTS fans tweeted, 'We have sky photos, sea photos, bed selcas (selfies), hot selcas (selfies)/photos, travel photos, screenshots of his music and now finally Holly picture. Yoongi’s Instagram is so perfect, so him. I hope we’ll get studio photos, videos soon. And do not forget about it.'

Another user tweeted, 'Min Holly is as cute as her daddy, Min Yoongi.'

This is the first time Yoongi has shared a picture of his pet dog on the social media platform and his fans can't keep calm. One fan tweeted, 'Suga shared the first pic with Holly on his Instagram! Both are so cute.'

Just like Suga, fellow BTS members are also quite fond of pets. Golden maknae of the Grammy-nominated K-pop band's Jeon Jungkook had shared an adorable picture with two pet dogs earlier this month on Instagram. The 24-year-old singer can be seen in a white t-shirt and black sweatpants as he lies on the ground with two Italian Greyhounds, Paeng and Song on his chest.

The caption accompanying the picture read, 'Song-ie, Paeng-ie, Songpaeng-ie. They are hyungs (older brother) to Bamie,' as per a translation by a BTS fan on Twitter.

Jungkook also owns another dog who goes by the name Bam. The singer had introduced Bam to his fans during their recent show, In The Soop season 2.

