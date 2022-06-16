BTS' Suga Teases New Solo Release, Upcoming Tour: 'I hope They’re Excited When It Comes Out...'

After BTS’ ‘hiatus’ announcement might have left all the ARMYs heartbroken but the boys always find out ways to stay connected with their fans. Whether they will continue their activities as a group, for the time being, is doubtful right now, but the members have already started sharing their solo activity plans with us. In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga aka Augst D revealed his plans on a follow-up for D-2

and ARMYs can’t wait calmly.

Advertisement

He said, “People who listen to my music—I mean, to a certain extent, I think being a fan of something is a must in life. You could be a fan of a person or a sport—whatever it’s about, I think being a fan is important because it makes life fun. Like feeling excited for the NBA playoffs as soon as you open your eyes in the morning. Some people are going to be excited for the day my music comes out and for me to perform."

He continued, “There aren’t a lot of things to be excited for in life. But for anyone who likes my music, I hope they’re excited for it—excited for when it comes out, excited for when I promote and excited for when I go on tour. I hope they’re excited for everything so I can give their life meaning each and every day."

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope will be the first member to make his solo debut.

During the Festa Dinner, BTS insisted they need to take a break to find their voice and direction again. They will also be working on their individual projects from now on, starting with J-Hope, who is all set to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival as a solo act. “This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed," he said. While BTS as a band will be on a break, all the members will be releasing their individual music at this time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.