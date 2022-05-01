BTS Suga x PSY That That: K-Pop Legend Finally Reveals How Yoongi Became A Part Of His New Album

On Friday, K-pop stars PSY and BTS member Suga dropped their new song together titled That That. The cowboy-themed song has already become a massive hit among K-pop fans and the song is topping musical charts as well. The song marked PSY and Min Yoongi’s maiden collaboration. The Gangnam Style hitmaker has now revealed that it was Suga who approached him for the collaboration.

Appearing on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, PSY revealed that Suga reached out to him via a message. As reported by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number," began PSY. “It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up."

PSY praised Suga, calling him a great performer and added that he is really good at writing music. Yoongi told PSY that he wanted to produce a project for PSY and the latter agreed. “That’s when he brought me the instrumental for [‘That That’]," revealed PSY. “Suga’s the one who produced that beat. He asked me, ‘Could you possibly sing this song?’ and I said, ‘It wouldn’t even have to be this. What wouldn’t I be willing to sing [if you produced it]? I’m in!’" After back and forth, they polished the song and eventually, Suga ended up featuring in the song. “I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him," PSY said.

‘That That’ is the title track of Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, which was released as the same time as the music video for the new song. ‘Psy 9th’ also features several other collaborations, including ‘Celeb’ with Bae Suzy, ‘Happier’ featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’ with MAMAMOO member Hwasa. Other features include Epik High’s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.

