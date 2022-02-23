Home » News » Movies » BTS: Suga's Spotify Account Hacked? ARMYs Convinced After They Spot Bhojpuri Bhajan

BTS: Suga's Spotify Account Hacked? ARMYs Convinced After They Spot Bhojpuri Bhajan

A Bhojpuri song title Suga Song has been added to BTS rapper Suga's Spotify account. The song has led to all kinds of fan reactions.

BTS fans in India noticed a Bhojpuri song, likely a bhajan, in Suga's Spotify account. The activity has left Indian fans in splits.

dishya sharma| News18.com
Updated: February 23, 2022, 14:20 IST

BTS fans in India are convinced that a desi ARMY has hacked into Suga aka Min Yoongi’s Spotify account. The speculation cropped up after a few fans noticed an unusual song in his credit. For the unversed, Yoongi’s Spotify account features original and remix compositions. These include Girl Of My Dreams, Blueberry Eyes, My Universe - Suga Remix, Suga’s Interlude as part of Halsey’s third album Manic and Song Request.

On Wednesday, fans of the BTS rapper noticed that his profile featured a song titled Suga Song. While the title could suggest that it is a new song released by Suga, in reality, it is a Bhojpuri song from India seemingly about Lord Shiva. While the credits mention Suga as the writer and producer, no further details are provided about the song. The song’s addition to his profile has left Indian BTS fans in splits. Many fans on Twitter believe it is a hack and that a fan from India is likely behind the activity.

A Bhojpuri song titled ‘Suga Song’ has been added to Suga’s Spotify account.

“Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there," a fan tweeted. “Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing," added another. “This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They literally added bhajan," a third fan said. Many also reached out to Spotify to get this fixed soon.

Meanwhile, Suga-produced song Stay Alive, which has been sung by Jungkook, has been shattering records since its release. The song, released as part of BTS’ webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, entered the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart. Stay Alive also debuted at No 95 on Billboard’s this week’s Hot 100.

