BTS: Taehyung Makes the Entire Fandom Go Weak in Knees With His Almost Shirtless Selfie

There is not a single boring day if you are in the Bangtan Sonyeondan fandom. The members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, always find a way to stay connected with ARMYs and ever since they have joined Instagram, there is no dearth of BTS content for us. From posting boxing videos to pictures of nature and adorable selcas, our Instagram feed is always blessed with the septet’s posts. Now, the Delete King of the group, aka Kim Taehyung aka V is making the entire fandom lose their calm by posting a semi-shirtless mirror selfie of his.

He took to his Instagram Story section to post two selfies, one in which he is posing with his shirt open, and another with a see-through top. And, the hotness was too much for the ARMYs to handle, who are now sharing the photos on Twitter.

One ARMY on Twitter observed, “can you notice how taehyung has that line that makes you know he does exercise every day to have some very hard and sturdy pectorals ?"

Another fan wrote, “who cares about sleep when you get shirtless taehyung 😁😁😂😂🔥👏"

We just hope he doesn’t delete these stories!

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Taehyung might be collaborating with K-pop lyricist Kim Eana. As per a report in Zoom, Eana revealed on a recent episode of MBC’s Radio Star that she is in touch with the Christmas Tree singer.

She said that Park Hyo-shin approached her and asked whether he can give her phone number to ‘Taehyungie’ to discuss his songs and lyrics with her. She then checked with Hyo-shin to verify whether it was actually BTS’ V. He also reportedly sent her some demos.

BTS recently announced that they will be taking a break as a group and will be focusing on their solo projects and songs. However, they have not separated and are very much together as a band.

