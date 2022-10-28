BTS: The Astronaut is Kim Seokjin's Beautiful Love Letter to ARMYs Before He Leaves, Watch

BTS’ Jin’s solo track, The Astronaut is finally here and the eldest member of the biggest boy band has once again proved his talent and calibre. BigHit Music took to its official Twitter page to share the official music video as well, which is a visual spectacle. The song is a collaboration between the BTS member and Coldplay, marking their second collaboration after My Universe. The music video starts with Jin stranded in a deserted place, looking at a burning spaceship that seems to have crashed just now.

It then goes back to a room, where Jin can be seen doing his crossword puzzle. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

ARMYs instantly fell in love with the lyrics of the song and took to Twitter to share some of them. “the only light found in the darkness on my path to you," wrote one fan as they shared a still from the song, while another Tweet read, “You and me, an unending history. Oh, you became my universe, the story of us."

“the way how jin’s song is about “an astronaut’s journey of concluding a long spacewalk and finally getting to stay in the land where [his] loved ones are" jin choose to stay " wrote another fan.

Take a look at the Twitter reactions:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Seokjin is all set to perform the song later in the evening in Argentina with Coldplay during one of their concerts. The singer has already landed in the South American country and was seen enjoying a Coldplay concert as well.

However, Jin will be enlisting in South Korea’s mandatory military service once all the work related to his solo project is done. He will be followed by the rest of the BTS members RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. BTS will regroup once again in 2025.

Read all the Latest Movies News here