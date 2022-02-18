BTS Throwback: Birthday Boy J-Hope in Tears After Watching Adorable Video Message from Parents

BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 28th birthday today and it has been reported that he will spend his special day with his family years after he made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013. The rapper, also known as Jung Hoseok and fondly called Hobi by fans, had to celebrate his birthday away from home as he pursued his career as an artist. A video from 2014 shows how J-Hope got emotional when he celebrated his first birthday amidst BTS members and viewed a video message from his family.

The video begins with BTS members entering a conference room along with other staff members. J-Hope is dressed in a red sweatshirt while fellow BTS members Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and Suga are sitting around the table. J-Hope is unaware that the members are gathered to celebrate his birthday as he is under the impression that they will be reviewing their previous performances as artists.

As the group views the performance, the screen suddenly goes black and another video begins which features Jin wishing J-Hope a happy birthday. J-Hope is elated to see the video messages that are shown on the screen and is smiling. The pre-recorded messages from fellow BTS members and staff made the artist happy, however, when J-Hope’s father appears on the screen in a video message, the rapper breaks down. J-Hope’s father wishes him a happy birthday via pre-recorded message and says, “Son, it’s your father. You’re doing well right? I’m really sorry I can’t say a proper ‘Happy Birthday’ on your 21st birthday." J-Hope’s father also adds, “I and your mom are thankful to have a son like you. Happy birthday again to our lovely son. Your second mini-album, seeing that you’ve worked hard on it, I’ll be praying that good results would come. Also, over everything else, I hope for you to be in good health. Don’t forget that, if you stay healthy anything could be done. I hope you do well in the future. Once again, happy birthday to my son. My son, I love you. J-Hope, all the best. BTS, all the best."

In the next shot, J-Hope’s mother and sister send their wishes to the artist, “Congrats on your 21st birthday. And your new mini-album recently came out. As much as you’ve worked hard on it, I hope for good results. And take care of your health. Though I’m not beside you physically, through this video I hope it gives you strength. I also hope you could enjoy your birthday. Happy Birthday. Always stay healthy. All the best BTS."

As the video message ended, Jimin entered the room with a birthday cake and wished him a happy birthday. It was not just J-Hope who got emotional but fellow members Jungkook, V, RM, and Jin also got teary-eyed.

