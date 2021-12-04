BTS to Skip 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards Due to South Korea's New Quarantine Rules

After successfully wrapping up the Permission to Dance on Stage Concert, South Korean boy band BTS were all set to grace the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021. However, to the disappointment of BTS fans or ARMYs, the septet will not be able to mark their attendance in the prestigious music award show. The group will not be able to attend the 2021 MAMA scheduled for December 11 in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, due to the latest change in the Korean government’s quarantine rules, implemented to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of covid-19.

Instead, the group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will appear in a brief video message for their fans, according to an official of Mnet, the cable channel that hosts the annual event. The K-pop group is required to undergo a 10-day mandatory self-quarantine upon returning from Los Angeles where it held its first in-person concert, PTD on Stage in two years.

For MAMA 2021, BTS has been nominated in these categories- TikTok Artist of the Year, TikTok song of the year for Butter and My Universe, Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance Male Group for Butter and Best Collaboration for My Universe.

Meanwhile, the group announced its second in-person concert after wrapping up the first one. Next year in March, BTS will be performing their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul. Taking to their official Twitter account, they wrote in Korean, “See you in Seoul, MARCH 2022".

BTS performed their first offline concert since the pandemic at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 27, 28, December 1 and 2. It was an emotional occasion for the fans and BTS who saw each other in physical form for the first time in two years.

On the other hand, BTS member Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday 4, and to mark the occasion, the singer got his first birthday advertisement in India. An Indian BTS ARMY group has put up a video of the birthday boy in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City mall. The video features several glimpses of Jin, and ‘Happy Jin Day’ is written on all four corners of the screen. “With love Indian BTS fans," reads the note at the end of the video. The clip is being played on loop, and the video will be up till December 5.

