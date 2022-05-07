BTS Unveils Lead Single Title 'Yet To Come' From New Album 'Proof'; Announce Comeback Schedule

BTS revealed their comeback schedule and the title of the lead single. The members, via their agency Big Hit Music, revealed that the lead single is titled Yet To Come. The Bangtan Boys also revealed the cover of the single, featuring the title of the track along with the tease ‘The Most Beautiful Moment.’

In a follow-up post, BTS announced their upcoming schedule for the album. Fans will first get an update on Proof on May 9, 2022, — the tracklist reveal — followed by concept photos, teasers and finally the song’s release. While the song releases on June 10, the announcement featured a question mark on the date June 13, 2022, which marks their ninth debut anniversary, hinting at a surprise in making.

BTS dropped the logo trailer for their new album on May 4, revealing the title as well as what to expect from it. The new album will feature a mix of new and old songs. It will be an anthology album, which will give fans a chance to look back on the band’s past achievements. The logo trailer took us through all BTS albums right from their debut, before revealing the name of the upcoming one.

BigHit music, in a statement, said, “After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors.

“The anthology album ‘Proof’ that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS. We hope that you look forward to BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’, and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come."

