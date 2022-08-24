BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Dating BLACKPINK Member Jennie? YG Entertainment Issues Response

YG Entertainment shared a vague statement regarding BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie’s latest dating rumours. Taheyung and Jennier are in the middle of yet another dating rumour this month after a few recent developments connected both the K-pop stars.

The rumours of them dating resurfaced months after pictures claiming that Taehyung and Jennie were spotted together in a car on Jeju Island. The latest dating rumours began when a photo began circulating online on August 23. Individuals looking like Jennie and Taehyung at a hair salon went viral online, claiming that it was the two stars thus setting off dating rumours.

To top it off, the BTS member is headed to the US around the same time as BLACKPINK is set to leave for the States. On Wednesday morning, TaeTae was spotted at the Incheon International Airport, heading to board his flight. Whereas, Jennie will leave for the US with her fellow BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rose and Jisoo on August 24. The coincidences paved the way for the rumours.

Although HYBE, managing BTS and its member V, is yet to react to the claims, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment issued a statement on Wednesday. Via Soompi, a source from the agency commented about the reports, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album."

On the work front, Taheyung was recently seen in the spin-off of In The Soop — In The Soop: Friendcation, with his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy. He is also appearing in the special Run BTS episodes with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook.

On the other hand, Jennie is not only gearing for the release of BLACPINK’s new album but she will also be seen in the HBO show, The Idol with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

