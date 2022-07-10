BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Is Vibing To Lizzo's About Damn Time In Latest Vlog, ARMYs Go 'OMG!'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved members of the K-pop group. He enjoys a massive fan following and is everyone’s favourite around the world. Recently, BTS announced that they will be releasing a series of vlogs for the next seven weekends in which each of the group’s members will be sharing a glimpse of their daily behind-the-camera routine. Guess what? The vlog series kicked off with V’s drive vlog and needless to say, it left everyone impressed.

In his vlog, Kim Taehyung took his fans on a drive. He visited a dentist and later talked about how ‘scary’ they are. He was also seen playing golf and relaxing at several locations. During his car drive, V was also seen listening and vibing to some of her favourite songs. He listened to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Soon after the vlog went live, the singer Lizzo also reacted to V vibing to her song and tweeted, “Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?" “Yes and he even said he loves your songs!" one of the fans replied. Another social media user tweeted, “yes and it’s the cutest thing ever."

Here’s How ARMYs Are Reacting To V Vibing To Lizzo’s About Damn Time:

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band, leaving ARMYs across the world upset. However, group leader RM later mentioned that the announcement to focus on solo projects alongside group ones has been ‘misrepresented’. “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…" he wrote in a post on Weverse.

