BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa Leave ARMYs and BLINKS Excited As They Travel In Same Private Plane To Paris

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bogum are currently in Paris. The three K-pop stars will be attending Celine fashion week. While V and Park Bogum will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show, Lisa is the brand ambassador for the fashion week. Several pictures of V, Lisa and Park Bogum from inside the private jet in which they travelled to Paris are going viral on social media and have left fans excited.

The fact that BTS’ Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Lisa travelled together in the same private jet has left netizens super excited. Social media is flooded with fans talking about the same and sharing their pictures. While V wore an animal-printed shirt and paired it with black denim jeans, Lisa stunned in a sweatshirt and leather pants. On the other hand, Park Bogum sported a super cool oversized leather jacket. “Taehyung and Lisa on the same plane, I can die happy now," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “They are literally in the same private airplane.. stop this childish fanwar and just support your fave."

BTS and BLACKPINK are the two most popular K-pop groups which also widely loved across the world. Earlier, the reports of BTS member Jungkook dating Lisa also made headlines. Their pictures and videos also went viral on social media. However, the two never issued a statement on dating rumours.

Meanwhile, BTS boys recently announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band, leaving ARMYs across the world upset.

