BTS' V and Choi Woo-shik Bond Over Golf, Wine Ahead of Wooga Squad 'In The Soop' Spin Off; See Pics

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is spending time with one of his closest friends, actor Choi Woo-shik. The singer took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that the duo, who are a part of the Wooga Squad with Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy, stepped out for a few activities.

TaeTae took to his Instagram Stories and first shared a video in which he was practicing his golf moves while the Parasite star presumably shot the moment. The Winter Bear singer then shared a selca (selfie in Korean) in which he posed in front of a mirror with Woo-shik. Taehyung and Woo-shik then ended the day out with a dinner meal. They were seen posing with wine glasses in front of them.

Advertisement

Their outing comes a few months after Taehyung sang the song Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s Our Beloved Summer and a few days before the duo along with the other members of the Wooga Squad for the ‘In The Soop’ spinoff.

Last week, it was announced that BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy are coming together for ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip.’ As per multiple reports from South Korea, the spin-off of In the SOOP is likely to air in July. The members will be spending a few days in an unknown location in the forest and their activities will form the crux of each episode. It is said that the spin-off will feature the Wooga Squad spending three nights and four days together.

In The Soop is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.