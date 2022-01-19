BTS: V And Jungkook Can't Stop Giggling As They Ride Merry-Go Round; ARMYs Glad 'Taekook Never Changed'

It has been six years since V and Jungkook (also known as Taekook together) first left ARMYs in splits with their merry-go-round session. Back in 2014, fans were treated to a video of Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook playing on the apparatus in the middle of the night and having a ball by themselves. On Wednesday, the memories came rushing back after Bangtan TV dropped a new Bangtan Bomb featuring Taekook spinning around on a merry-go-round.

The video, released on YouTube, was a behind-the-scenes moment from the photoshoot of FESTA 2021. The members were to take pictures at the merry-go-round place in the studio. In between the shots, Jungkook began spinning the apparatus. Soon, Jin joined in. Jinkook took a few rounds on it before Seokjin got off and fell down due to the dizziness caused by the spinning.

Advertisement

BTS leader RM, who was standing beside the duo, teased Jin. He said that the Moon singer looked like a piece of art on the floor. Soon after, V joined Jungkook, and together, they spun around on the merry-go-round for a while, with V posing like a pro and both of them breaking into giggles.

The sight not only brought back memories of 2014 but it also had fans cheering that though six years have gone by, Taekook never changed. A BTS fan tweeted, “6 years apart!!! And Taekook never changed." “Taekook never changed, they grew together," added another. “This is truly an instant serotonin boost! Taekook’s giggles pls," a third fan added. “Tiny taekook on the merry go-round…and their giggles, they’re very precious," a fan tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BTS has been on a break from work since December. However, their recent Instagram activities have fans believing that they are resuming work soon and that a new BTS album announcement might be coming our way soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.