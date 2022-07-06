BTS: V Becomes a Mannequin for J-Hope's More MV Shoot Who Predicts ARMY Will Spot Him Right Away

BTS member J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) is the first among the seven members to be releasing his solo album soon. The music video if the first single, called More, from the album Jack in the Box, released a few days ago. Hawk-eyed fans spotted BTS member V (real name Kim Taehyung) in the background in one shot of the video. A new behind-the-scenes video released by BangtanTV has confirmed that it was indeed V who appeared in the video.

The BTS episode shows V making a surprise visit on the sets where J-Hope was shooting. He says hello to other people on the sets as Hobi introduces him as a BTS member (as if people on set wouldn’t recognise who he is!). Taehyung compliments his hyung on his makeup, and says he will observe the shooting from a corner.

Taehyung then looks at the camera to ask ARMY if the earring he is wearing is suiting him, as he hasn’t worn one in a while. V is then seen bopping his head to the beats and telling Hoseok he looks cool. V also took waffles and cookies, much to Hobi’s delight.

Then it is V who suggests if he should also be a mannequin alongwith the extras on set. “Just say the word, I can be a mannequin, too," V says. J-Hope asks, “Is it a cameo?" V responds, “Should I?"

He then takes off his mask and jacket to join the others posing as mannequins in the office setup for a scene in the music video. Watch the full episode here:

When the MV for More was released earlier this month, V’s cameo caused quite a stir when fans spotted him being a part of it inconspicuously.

V had earlier done a similar cameo in J-Hope’s song Daydream, which released in 2018 as part of his Hope World mixtape.

BigHit Music announced J-Hope’s first album last month. In a statement, the agency said, “BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album." The album, Jack in the Box, will be out on July 15.

