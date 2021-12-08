BTS' V Becomes First Korean Idol to Have Birthday Advertisement on Forbes Magazine

The fandom of South Korean boyband BTS is unprecedented in many ways. Army from around the world indulges in unique and extravagant ways to express their love for the septet, especially around their birthdays. From booking cruise ships to buying minutes of advertisements on Times Square in New York, BTS fans go above and beyond to show how much they admire the seven artists: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V, RM, and Suga.

This month BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung will be celebrating his 26th birthday on December 30. To mark this occasion, a group of fans have managed to advertise the event on the US Forbes magazine issue. According to Koreaboo, this is the first time that a South Korean idol’s birthday has been advertised on Forbes magazine. However, it should not come as a surprise, given how Army’s tend to express their love for the artists in opulent ways.

Sharing the news on Twitter, a fan of the BTS vocalist tweeted, “BTS V, the first Korean celebrity to advertise for a birthday in the US Forbes… Chinese fans 'hot love.’” The feat was achieved by the Chinese fan base of the singer.

A tweet shared last week by Baidu V Bar had announced that the fans of the artist would be funding the full-page birthday ad in the American business and economic magazine. The tweet also came along with a preview of the advertisement which will appear in the upcoming issue of the magazine. According to Forbes’ Media Kit, the price for their full-page print ads start at $50,000 (Rs37,73,360). The upcoming issue of Forbes is set to come out on December 14 next week.

The tweet also mentioned the reason behind advertising V’s birthday in Forbes magazine. According to the Chinese fan base, Forbes magazine will be an apt fit as the most prestigious financial business journal in the United States. The aim of the advertisement is to “inform various business stakeholders of V’s unique charm, charisma, and commercial value.”

