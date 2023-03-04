BTS: V Believes Jungkook Was Drunk During Naatu Naatu Weverse Live, Teases 'There Are 50 Bottles Right'

Jeon Jungkook of BTS was back again with another Weverse Live for fans. Ever since he deleted his personal Instagram handle, the maknae of the group has been pretty active on Weverse. And one person who never seems to get tired of being a viewer apart from the members of the ARMY is his fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V. The vocalist is always around to drop some rather interesting comments during JK’s live. Their fun banter goes on to prove when Taehyung said, “We got scolded together, but we never fought with each other," he meant it.

During Jungkook’s latest Live, Taehyung dropped a number of comments. From the screenshots of the translated comments, it was seen that Taehyung first joked that Jungkook had not washed up yet and then teased him by saying he was drunk during the session.

As expected of the Maknae, the Live turned more and more chaotic as time went by. Members of the ARMY were not the only ones laughing, turns out TaeTae was joining in. “How funny," he commented before declaring, “Guys, he is drunk." He then teased the Golden Maknae, “You said you won’t drink beer because you’ll gain weight." To this, the younger vocalist replied that he has more beer to drink and Taehyung went on to say that they should have 50 bottles. The banter only seemed to add more fun to the already fun Live.

Desi ARMYs were especially having a gala time. The BTS singer grooved to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR and broke the internet. The Friday night Weverse Live proved to be what dreams are made of for Desi ARMYs. The Golden Maknae was seen streaming Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song. He also revealed he’s a RRR fan and most fans are convinced that JK knows the hook step.

In the clips going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and shaking his head to the beats of the song from the SS Rajamouli film. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said while listening to the song.

If Jeon Jungkook watching RRR is not a win for Desi ARMYs then nothing is.

