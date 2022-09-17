BTS' V-BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours: Alleged Pic Of Duo Hugging, Dancing At Born Pink Party Leaks

A new picture of people resembling BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie has surfaced online. The picture is said to have leaked from BLACKPINK’s recent private Born Pink party. Kim Taehyung was reportedly among the stars who attended the party.

In the picture, a couple resembling Taehyung and Jennie is seen hugging and dancing together. The picture has left fans divided. While a few believe that the people in the picture are Taehyung and Jennie, many pointed out that it cannot be them.

“Well jtbc did report v attended the listening party ,but that picture aren’t them u could see it by j and V’s hieght like Jennie isn’t that tall even with heels same goes for taehyung being short," a Twitter user said. “Why in this earth they would dance like this in front of so many celebrities‍♀️ remember Jack in the box listening party!! everybody dancing like crazy, It’s not Taehyung and Jennie," added another. “Jennie is not that tall. I believe the rumours, but that picture is probs someone else," a third user said.

The alleged picture surfaced following reports about Taehyung attending the BLACKPINK party. South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that the party took place in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong on September 14. The invites were sent out only to celebrities and it is claimed that even the stars’ managers were not allowed. The guest list allegedly included actors, singers, and more. The report added that Taehyung and Jennie’s agencies, HYBE and YG Entertainment, haven’t confirmed the developments.

BTS singer V’s agency HYBE and BLACKPINK member Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment are yet to issue a statement regarding the pictures and their relationship. However, they did share a vague statement with the South Korean publication Newsen. Responding to one of the reports regarding their alleged relationship, the agencies said they are maintaining their stand that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life."

