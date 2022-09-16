BTS' V-BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours: New Alleged Leaked Romantic Pic Send ARMY, BLINKS Into Frenzy

BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been rumoured to be dating. While their agencies, HYBE and YG Entertainment, are yet to react to the claims, another set of alleged pictures of people looking like Kim Taehyung and Jennie have surfaced online and fuelled the speculations of their relationship.

In the pictures that have now gone viral, the people who look like V and Jennie seemed to be on a vacation and posing for pictures as well. In one picture, the person resembling Taehyung was seen planting a kiss on the woman looking like the BLACKPINK member. In another picture, the alleged couple posed in front of a Buddha statue with their hands folded.

Advertisement

The pictures have caused an uproar among fans, with several believing that the alleged leaked pictures are of Taehyung and Jennie. Many fans also showed their support for the rumoured couple.

Although HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to issue a statement regarding the pictures and their relationship, they did share a vague statement. As quoted by the South Korean publication Newsen in their report, the agencies said they are maintaining their stand that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here