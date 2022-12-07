Home » News » Movies » BTS: V Channels Mr Darcy in Veautiful Days Mood Sampler, ARMYs Find Him Drop Dead Gorgeous

BTS: V Channels Mr Darcy in Veautiful Days Mood Sampler, ARMYs Find Him Drop Dead Gorgeous

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V opted for a classic look for his photo folio, reminding fans of Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 10:21 IST

Seoul

BTS member Kim Taehyung is seen in a classic look in his photo folio mood sampler.
BTS member Kim Taehyung is seen in a classic look in his photo folio mood sampler.

BTS member Kim Taehyung has a special love for the classics, be it in music or fashion. His latest work, a special photo folio made by BigHit Music is proof that the singer can pull off a retro classic look with elan. In the ‘Me, Myself, and V’ photo folio, titled ‘Veautiful Days’, the 26-year-old is seen flaunting a classic British gentleman look as he poses in an an idyllic setting with flowers and hay in a country house.

The label released two mood samplers. In the first, V is seen in a turquoise jacket accessorised with a pocket watch and a scarf around his neck. In the second, he is seen in a classic brown jacket as he is seen lying on a bed in farm, playing with daisies, etc.

Advertisement

The BTS ARMY is going crazy with the new looks that V is serving and cannot wait for the whole photo folio to be revealed. Comments on the videos compared Taehyung to Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, and also calling him a prince.

RELATED NEWS

One fan wrote, “Veautiful days with kim taehyung, these aesthetics are so good..so in love with this classic concept!" Another said, “Looks like a classic romance film." Most comments called him gorgeous and praised his incredible visuals.

Advertisement

In other news, V continued to enjoy massive popularity among fans this year as well. In 2021, the BTS singer had topped the list of Google’s most-searched Asians and now, according to the latest data by Google Trends, Kim Taehyung is the Most Searched Kpop Idol of 2022. The singer is followed by other BTS members Jungkook and Jimin. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also garnered much attention this year with her music and charming personality and made it to the top 5 in the list. Undoubtedly, BTS and BLACKPINK were the ruling Kings and Queens in 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 07, 2022, 09:57 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 10:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sunny Leone Looks RAVISHING in Green Outfits; Check Out Diva’s Sexy And Sultry Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor Loves To Keep It Trendy At All Times and These Photos of The Archies Actress Are A Proof