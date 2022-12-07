BTS: V Channels Mr Darcy in Veautiful Days Mood Sampler, ARMYs Find Him Drop Dead Gorgeous

BTS member Kim Taehyung has a special love for the classics, be it in music or fashion. His latest work, a special photo folio made by BigHit Music is proof that the singer can pull off a retro classic look with elan. In the ‘Me, Myself, and V’ photo folio, titled ‘Veautiful Days’, the 26-year-old is seen flaunting a classic British gentleman look as he poses in an an idyllic setting with flowers and hay in a country house.

The label released two mood samplers. In the first, V is seen in a turquoise jacket accessorised with a pocket watch and a scarf around his neck. In the second, he is seen in a classic brown jacket as he is seen lying on a bed in farm, playing with daisies, etc.

The BTS ARMY is going crazy with the new looks that V is serving and cannot wait for the whole photo folio to be revealed. Comments on the videos compared Taehyung to Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, and also calling him a prince.

One fan wrote, “Veautiful days with kim taehyung, these aesthetics are so good..so in love with this classic concept!" Another said, “Looks like a classic romance film." Most comments called him gorgeous and praised his incredible visuals.

In other news, V continued to enjoy massive popularity among fans this year as well. In 2021, the BTS singer had topped the list of Google’s most-searched Asians and now, according to the latest data by Google Trends, Kim Taehyung is the Most Searched Kpop Idol of 2022. The singer is followed by other BTS members Jungkook and Jimin. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also garnered much attention this year with her music and charming personality and made it to the top 5 in the list. Undoubtedly, BTS and BLACKPINK were the ruling Kings and Queens in 2022.

