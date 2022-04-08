Home » News » Movies » BTS: V Exudes Boyfriend Vibes At Dinner Date With Jungkook, J-Hope Before PTD on Stage Concert

BTS: V Exudes Boyfriend Vibes At Dinner Date With Jungkook, J-Hope Before PTD on Stage Concert

BTS' V on his night out with J-Hope and Jungkook, before the PTD on Stage Las Vegas concert
BTS' V on his night out with J-Hope and Jungkook, before the PTD on Stage Las Vegas concert

Dressed in a dapper beige suit, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V posed for several pictures during his night out with J-Hope and Jungkook.

Srijita Sen| News18.com
Updated: April 08, 2022, 13:05 IST

Before setting the stage on fire at their PTD on Stage Las Vegas concert, BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook and Jung Hoseok were seen enjoying their night out in the happening city. The trio were seen visiting the famous Fountains of Bellagio and going on a dinner date before their big night. Social butterfly V shared glimpses of their dinner with a photo of a wine bottle featured on the first slide. He also treated ARMYs with his photos and they can’t get over how fine he looks, as always.

Dressed in a dapper beige suit, he posed for a hazy picture with the table cloth on his head, and the second photo showed him giving a sleek look at the camera with a wine glass in his hand. He was also seen standing in front of the Fountains of Bellagio.

Take a look:

He also shared a glimpse of the group’s practice before the concert. He shared a short clip of Jungkook practising his moves to their chartbuster Dynamite.

Jungkook, too, treated ARMYs with his pictures from their night out. The Golden Maknae of BTS looked charming in his bucket hat and similar to V, struck a pose with a wine glass in hand.

Meanwhile, social media butterfly J-Hope shared a series of pictures of him standing in front of the famous Fountains of Bellagio as the city turned purple to welcome them. The official Twitter handle of Bellagio shared a video of the trio enjoying the view of the fountains while their songs Butter and Dynamite play in the background.

BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook will be performing in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. However, Jin will have limited stage performance due to his injury.

Srijita Sen Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s Bollywood and Bengali cinema and BTS, she writes on popular culture with a focus on gender and feminism.

first published: April 08, 2022, 12:54 IST