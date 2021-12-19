BTS: V Gives Relationship Advice to ARMY at 5am in the Morning; This is What Kim Taehyung Says

The South Korean boy band BTS share a special relationship with their fanbase, called ARMY and it is evident from the way both support each other and have each other’s back. Recently, singer V aka Kim Taehyung gave an important piece of advice to a fan and it is winning everyone’s heart online. On Weverse, V came across a post made by a fan who wrote, “I feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? I like him so much, I think about him all day."

Replying to it, V wrote, “If you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end? Think about how you feel. I’m done eating, so I don’t have lingering regrets for my food."

Fans were pretty impressed with the simplicity he explained the situation. Meanwhile, they also found themselves drooling over V’s shirtless video that he shared on his Instagram Story section recently.

V shared a black-and-white video on his Instagram story, which revealed his bare shoulders and facial hair. He was seen vibing to music playing in the background. One could spot a decorated Christmas tree in the backdrop, as well as snow falling outside, seen through a window.

Taehyung also became the most followed male idol on Instagram history, reaching reached this milestone in just 13 days.

