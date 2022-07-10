BTS' V Gives Update on KTH1 Mixtape, Says He Has 8 Music Videos to Shoot, is in Talks With Directors

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V recently gifted ARMYs with a 52-minutes-blog where he jammed to some of his favourite songs, Run BTS and his much-awaited playlist KTH1. Recently, BTS announced that they will be releasing a series of vlogs for the next seven weekends in which each of the group’s members will be sharing a glimpse of their daily behind-the-camera routine. And the first one to drop his vlog on ARMYs’ day was Taehyung.

Giving an update on his mixtape dubbed KTH1, V said it will be diverse and won’t be based on just one genre alone. He has also decided to branch out and plans on trying his hands and different genres, as per translations provided by fan pages.

The Christmas Tree singer also said that he wants to produce everything and is talking to a lot of directors. “I’m studying and working hard. I have to shoot 8 music videos. There is a lot more I want to show now so I decided to branch out and try new genres."

In his vlog, Taehyung was also seen visiting a dentist and later talked about how ‘scary’ they are. He was also seen playing golf and relaxing at several locations. During his car drive, V was also seen listening and vibing to some of his favourite songs. He listened to Lizzo’s About Damn Time, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, V and his fellow BTS members including RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook recently announced that the group is going on a hiatus as a band, leaving ARMYs across the world upset. However, group leader RM later mentioned that the announcement to focus on solo projects alongside group ones has been ‘misrepresented’. “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…" he wrote in a post on Weverse.

