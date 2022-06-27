BTS' V Has An Epic Reaction To BLACKPINK Member Lisa Breaking Into Lalisa Hookstep In Paris; Watch

It was a BTS and BLACKPINK crossover that many fans were hoping for for a long time! On Sunday, BTS singer V and BLACKPINK member Lisa were seen joining South Korean actor Park Bo-gum for the Celine summer fashion show in Paris. The three Korean stars made for a powerful trio. However, fans couldn’t help but gush over the little moments shared by Lisa and Taehyung.

One of the videos has now gone viral in which TaeTae couldn’t help but smile when he saw Lisa break into the hook step for Lalisa. In the video, Lisa was seen performing a bit for the BLINKS gathered outside the fashion show venue. Watching her perform, Taehyung looked like he was about to join her but turned away.

Watch the video below:

It is no secret that Taehyung has previously shown that he has watched BLACKPINK’s music. In the past, a video of TaeTae dancing along to Boombayah at an award function had gone viral.

Meanwhile, Taehyung, Lisa and Park Bo-gum made their way to the Palais de Tokyo showcasing Hedi Slimane’s collection titled “DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS." Lisa was spotted at the venue in a black backless sequin top paired with black shorts that went well with her blonde hair. Taehyung showed up in a red leather jacket over a black turtleneck and a pair of faux leather pants. The 26-year-old artist accessorized his look with a statement diamond necklace. Bo-gum, on the other hand, was spotted in an all-black suit. The Record of Youth actor, Bo-gum was discharged from his mandatory military service earlier this year.

Pictures have also surfaced online showing the trio attending an after-show party with a few other stars at the fashion show. Taehyung, Lisa and Bo-gum made their way to Paris last week, travelling in the same private plane.

