BTS' V is on The Soundtrack of K-drama Our Beloved Summer, ARMYs React

Fans of OSTs (original soundtracks) in Korean dramas received a pleasant surprise on Monday when BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s melodious voice played during the pilot episode of Our Beloved Summer. The latest Korean drama which is streaming on Netflix stars V’s friend Choi Woo Shik and actress Kim Da-mi. Woo Shik, who starred in Academy Award winning-movie Parasite, is playing the role of a reclusive artist in the recent drama.

Advertisement

V and Woo Shik are close friends and members of the Wooga squad which features their fellow friends from the Korean entertainment industry – actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and musician Peakboy. Fans got to hear part of V’s song, titled Our Summer (Christmas Tree)! during the first episode of Our Beloved Summer on Monday.

The song played when Woo Shik’s character was introduced in the drama. The clipping from the episode was shared on Instagram by Hyung-sik. Expressing his support for his two friends, Hyung-sik shared the footage from the first episode and also mentioned the name of the song sung by the BTS vocalist in the caption.

Advertisement

Our Beloved Summer traces the story of two friends from high school, who later fall in love and for some reason part ways. The first episode showed how the lives of the two high-school classmates have changed after a decade and how far they have come. It should be noted that Da-mi worked with Woo Shik in the 2018 movie, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’. The 26-year-old actress has also worked with another member of the Wooga Squad, Seo Joon in the 2020 K-drama Itaewon Class.

BTS member V had sung an OST for that drama as well titled Sweet Night. The soundtrack sung by V for the show had created quite some records.

Here’s how the fans reacted.

Advertisement

According to Koreaboo, Sweet Night achieved No 1 ranking in 87 countries on iTunes, breaking PSY’s eight-year record number one ranks in 86 countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.