BTS' V Joins Instagram and Sets 2 New Guinness World Records

South Korean singer and member of Grammy-nominated band BTS, V also known as Kim Taehyung has set two new Guinness World Records with his Instagram debut. The singer along with fellow BTS members: Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, and RM made their individual Instagram accounts on December 6. It was only a matter of time after that when BTS’ formidable fan community, known as Army, was going to prove their fealty to the septet.

It was Taehyung who broke the records previously created by Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Rupert Grint. According to Guinness World Records, the 25-year-old singer broke the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. The singer’s streak did not end there and another wave of Armys on Instagram brought V ten million followers after just four hours 52 minutes, reported the Guinness World Record. So Taehyung also set the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Besides V, all the six members of BTS have received the love of their fans who have tapped the 'Following' tab on their accounts. With their separate Instagram accounts, fans are able to see the different personalities of the septet as each of the seven accounts offer new insights into BTS members’ lives. BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, has described his Instagram account as “just an archive,” while Jin uses the platform to share his love for food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The septet are currently enjoying their official vacation where they will be spending time with their families and rejuvenating after a busy two years. In a statement shared by BTS’ management BIGHIT, last week, it was announced that BTS will be beginning a new chapter in their artistic career next year. But before that, they will be taking their time off to rest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.