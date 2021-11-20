BTS' V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope Singing Falling at Harry Styles’ LA Concert is the Most Epic Fan Moment Ever

Have you ever seen a popular music band with one of the largest fan bases fancying over another contemporary musician? If not, watch the snippets of BTS attending Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. Yes, clips of the members of the popular K-pop group at the concert are going viral across social media channels. BTS aka Harry’s fans seem to be having a great time in LA.

Kim Taehyung aka V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope aka Hobi were all spotted having a blast at the concert. Vibing to Harry’s songs, Sweet Thang, Falling and more, BTS surely gave the ARMY a huge surprise. Several fan accounts of BTS were elated to find the Billboard’s longest-charting group members enjoying themselves. Dressed in hoodies and face masks, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook could be seen screaming out loud as they perfectly sync the lyrics of the song, Falling.

Onlookers also saw Harry noticing the BTS members in the crowd and said ‘hi’ to them from the stage.

BTS’ members also bumped into American rapper Lizzo on the stands and clicked selfies.

Not long ago, Jungkook surprised everyone with his cover of Harry’s song Falling. Shared on YouTube on October 28, the version of the South Korean band member racked up millions of views on the video streaming platform shortly after being posted. Reacting to Jungkook’s amazing cover via Korean social media platform Weverse, J-Hope asked the former when did he manage to record it in Korean. “When did you make this (song).. it’s great,” read the translated post.

Ahead of their four-night concert, Permission to Dance On Stage, BTS flew to LA on November 17. This will mark their first offline concert in the last two years. They will also perform alongside Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion at the American Music Awards. On November 23, the group is scheduled to make an appearance in The Late Late Show with James Corden.

