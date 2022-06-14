BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy Unite For In the SOOP Spin off; Fans Rejoice

In the Soop is back but with a twist! The HYBE variety show has roped in Korean stars BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy, who form the popular friendship group Wooga Squad, for a special spin-off titled In the SOOP: Friendship Trip.

As per multiple reports from South Korea, the spin-off of In the SOOP is likely to air in July. The members will be spending a few days in an unknown location in the forest and their activities will form the crux of each episode. It is said that the spin-off will feature the Wooga Squad spending three nights and four days together.

In The Soop is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

With the In the SOOP: Friendship Trip, fans are hoping to see several special Wooga Squad moments. “Wooga Squad version of In The Soop like we never expected this!?! And Kim Taehyung as the Maknae!?! OMG I’m loving this," a fan tweeted.

While this will be the first time they will be seen in In The Soop, BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy had taken a trip together in the past. Videos from their trip resurface from time to time. Park Hyung-sik couldn’t join them due to his military training but the actor-singer inserted himself into one of the pictures, leaving fans in splits.

They had also came together to star in Peakboy’s music video Gyopo Hairstyle and celebrated 10 years of Choi Woo-shik in the industry together.

