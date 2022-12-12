BTS: V Returns To South Korea Early Specially To See Off Jin For Military, Shares Sad Puppy's Pic

BTS singer V aka Kim Taheyung is making sure he is around when Jin leaves for his military training. The singer, who has been shooting for a rumoured upcoming in Mexico, is said to have returned just in time to give Kim Seokjin the perfect farewell before his enlistment. The Winter Bear singer was spotted making his way out of the airport.

The sweet gesture has left BTS fans aka ARMYs emotional. Fans took to Twitter and showered TaeJin with love. “Taehyung is back in korea to send jin off.. I’m gonna cry," a fan tweeted. “Taehyung came back from Mexico after a long schedule to see Jin off. He’s the sweetest ever!" added another. “Taehyung is the most sweetest, most caring person. He was getting hate just because he had a schedule in another country proved they don’t know him. He travelled the world just for Jin to send off him. He was and always there for his friends. He deserves the biggest apologies," a third fan tweeted.

Besides the airport appearance, Taehyung also shared a picture of a sad pug on his Instagram Stories which left the fandom to believe that the singer was also sad about Jin’s leaving much like everyone else.

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jin had the fandom in tears after he shared pictures of his military buzzcut on Sunday. Kim Seokjin took to Weverse and shared selca showing his hairstyle for the upcoming military training. The Astronaut singer was seen wearing a black tee and taking a selfie with extremely short hair. Sharing the pictures, Jin said, “kekekekekeke (it’s) cuter than I thought."

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

