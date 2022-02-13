BTS' V Sings Hindi Song In New Edit; Alia Bhatt Says Her Friends Felt She Was Young To Play Gangubai Kathiawadi

Instagram user-music producer Anshuman Sharma on Saturday shared an edited video showing BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung ‘singing in Hindi.’ The Bangtan Boy was heard singing a romantic Hindi song. The video featured montages from the Christmas Tree singer’s Vlive sessions while Anshuman arranged the BTS singer’s vocals in such a way that he is heard singing a Hindi track. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke," Taehyung sang.

Ranveer Singh reveals he is a huge fan of Ram Charan. During the live session on Instagram, the Ram Leela actor fanboyed over the Telugu star and even called him a beast. Ranveer also sang a few lines of Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan’s upcoming film RRR. “Ram Charan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I’m so excited for RRR," Ranveer said.

Alia Bhatt has reacted to those who feel she’s too young to play the role of Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia said that the movie revolves around Gangubai’s younger days and the film shows ‘a transition from the age of 16-17 to the age she’s shown in the film, which is 31-32.’ The actress added that even her friends felt she was too young for the part but their opinions changed after the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was released.

After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby in January this year, it seems that another Jonas baby is on the way. A couple of photos were shared from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ lunch date on Sunday afternoon and fans spotted Sophie’s baby bump. While none of them has revealed anything about this yet, the tiny bump sent fans into a frenzy and they have filled the comment section asking whether the Game of Thrones actor is pregnant. In the photo, Joe is seen wearing a white tee paired with pants and a red cap, whereas Sophie donned a teal-coloured dress which she paired with white sneakers.

Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from her husband Ritesh on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The actress and Bigg Boss 15 alum issued a statement on her Instagram confirming the split. While she did not delve into the reasons behind the split, Rakhi hinted that a lot unfolded after Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. She added that she wasn’t ‘aware of certain things’ and that they tried to work their differences out but the relationship didn’t work out.

