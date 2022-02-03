BTS: V Teases ARMY With Boyfriend-like Videos, Brings Back Jack Nicholson Dialogue Used in Snow Flower Song

Kim Taehyung sure knows how to tease! The singer has been one of the most active BTS members on Instagram this week. From commenting on his fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon’s post to sharing posts on his own account, BTS singer V has kept the ARMYs on their feet. However, since Wednesday night, the Winter Bear singer has been teasing ARMYs much like a boyfriend with short clips of himself on his Instagram Stories and deleting them soon after.

TaeTae began the tease with a black-and-white video from his studio. He was listening to When You Wash Your Hair by Matt Maltase and peeping into the camera. After a while, he deleted the video and shared a new one in which he looked at the camera and smirked. The video, this time in colour, showed the singer wearing a white T-shirt and still in this studio. He was vibing to Them Changes by Thundercat and deleted the video shortly after.

Kim Taehyung then shared a video in which he was singing along to the song All Over You by LEISURE but he confessed he was not sure of the lyrics. “I am going crazy because I don’t know the lyrics," he captioned the video. If that wasn’t enough, he went ahead and shared a short clip in which he winked at the camera. He was listening to Let’s Go See The Stars by Jukjae while he played with the camera and an Instagram filter. The moment was enough to cause a storm on social media.

After his numerous teases, he finally gave Instagram and fans a rest by posting a video in which he asked fans to sleep well and fake snored after. However, he returned on Thursday afternoon, sharing a video from his room where he was watching As Good As It Gets. Kim Taehyung shared a video of Jack Nicholson telling the lines, “You make me wanna be a better man."

The scene instantly brought back memories of Snow Flower, a song that was released by Taehyung and Peakboy in December 2020. Soon after the song was dropped, on the occasion of his birthday, Taehyung confirmed on his VLive that the line ‘You make me wanna be a better man’ which featured in the song were taken from As Good As It Gets. Fans would remember that he delivered the lines much like Jack Nicholson from the movie during the chat.

Meanwhile, BTS has been on a break since December. During the time, the members have been spending time with their friends and family. They reunited briefly a few weeks ago for a meal and shared videos of the same on their social media platforms.

