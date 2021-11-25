BTS' V to Croon OST for Choi Woo Shik's Forthcoming Rom-Com, Our Beloved Summer: Reports

A fresh report concerning BTS member Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has swept the internet. The member of the ultra-popular Korean band will soon lend his euphonious vocals feature in a new K-drama. Fans of BTS’ V are overjoyed at the prospect of another iconic OST from the famed 'Sweet Night' vocalist. And it is not just any drama but reports suggest Taehyung will be lending his vocal to 'Parasite' star his BFF Choi Woo Shik's forthcoming drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. The series, which is inspired by a Naver webtoon, also features Kim Da-Mi, Kim Sung-Cheol, and Roh Jeong-eui, to mention a few.

'Our Beloved Summer' is a rom-com that depicts the conflicting sentiments of a couple who split up and vowed never to see each other again. Nevertheless, the documentary they made in high school 10 years ago unexpectedly becomes viral, gaining fame, and they are forced to go in front of the cameras altogether once more. The premiere of 'Our Beloved Summer' will take place on December 6 at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 pm IST).

The OST for the k-drama will reportedly be composed by the well-known music director Nam Hye Seung, who has previously produced numerous popular OSTs. Some of the songs that stood out were Goblin, Crash Landing on You, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay. In addition to highlighting the warm tone of V, the song will also play a major role in the drama.

V earlier provided his vocals for an OST titled 'Sweet Night' from the trailblazing drama 'Itaewon Class'. He lent his voice in this track for another 'Wooga Squad' member, Park Seo Joon. His solo singles 'Scenery,' 'Winter Bear,' 'Snow Flower,' and others have gotten tremendous response from fans worldwide. Jin, another BTS member, released his standalone OST 'Yours,' featuring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon, earlier this year. More information about V's OST for 'Our Beloved Summer' is awaited.

