BTS: V To Star In Cooking Travel Reality Show ‘Seo Jin’s’, Fans Slam Big Hit For Not Promoting His Work

BTS singer V will be seen on Seo Jin’s with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. While fans are excited, they are also upset with BigHit Music for not promoting his work.

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 19:39 IST

BTS singer V will be seen in a new variety show.
A part of the iconic Wooga squad is coming back once again. This time the members are set to make their appearance in tvN’s new variety show Seo Jin’s. BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, shared a glimpse of the upcoming show in his Instagram Stories. The spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn’s Kitchen is set to star members of the Wooga squad and popular actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik alongside Taehyung. CEO Lee Seo Jin is also set to be joined by actress Jung Yu-mi on the highly anticipated reality show.

Sharing the main poster on his Instagram Stories, V gave a peek at the entrance of the restaurant which will be the focus. The signboard featured Lee Seo Jin’s face, and the CEO himself made an appearance on the poster. With sunglasses and crossed arms, he is already exuding an air of confidence. His employees are all smiles, welcoming the customers and audience alike. Check out the video here:

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung to star in Seo Jin with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

While the previous restaurant, Youn’s Kitchen run by Youn Yuh Jung, featured famous delicacies of Korea, including bulgogi, bibimbap, and other popular dishes. Seo Jin’s is going all out to present the mouth-watering street food or the “fast food of Korea."

The first teaser is already out, announcing the beginning of what looks like an entertaining watch. Lee Seo Jin has been promoted from director to president of Youn’s Kitchen. With that, he along with his employees, who are global icons in their own right, are going to take the audience on a journey that showcases the process of opening and running a small snack bar abroad. Check out the teaser right here:

Seo Jin’s is going to air on February 24 at 8:50 P.M. KST (5:20 P.M. IST) on tvN.

While fans are excited to see Taehyung’s new project, a section of the fandom was also upset that BigHit Music’s silence about his solo events.

The star-studded cast includes Kim Taehyung, who is a member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS; Choi Woo-Shik, who starred in Parasite (the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019); Park Seo Joon who is set to make his MCU debut with the movie The Marvel; and Jung Yu Mi, who starred in the widely loved zombie flick Train to Busan.

