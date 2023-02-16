BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is starring in the tvN’s new variety show, Seo Jin’s, also starring Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi. It is a spin-off of the popular food variety show Youn’s Kitchen and features a new restaurant run by actor Lee Seo-jin, who is now the boss of the new restaurant. The channel released the first teaser poster and video last month.

BTS ARMY are excited to see V in a new avatar on the show. He is not exactly known for his cooking skills, so fans cannot wait to see the telecast to find out what he did on the show.

In a new teaser released today, the 27-year-old vocalist can be seen acting almost as an errand boy in the kitchen. Everyone is seen calling out his name to assign some chore or another. V says in the video, “The dream is to be a chef, the reality is becoming a kitchen hand." In the end of the video, we see him standing on the street with placards in hand to attract customers.

Seo Jin’s, specializing in Korea’s delectable street food items, will be run by V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi, and run under CEO Lee Seo-jin. The show is helmed by PD Na Young-suk. While the Singularity singer is a new addition to the cast, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi have previously starred in Youn’s Kitchen.

Actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik are part of the Wooga squad, of which V is also a member. The three of them earlier appeared in an In The Soop telecast that also featured Peakboy and Park Hyung-sik. The five of them form this adorable group of friends that has generated its own fan following.

Also, the Game Caterers is catering its famous menu of games and hilarious challenges for the cast of tvN’s ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’. Instead of running around in the kitchen and the hall serving customers, the crew of ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’ will be given a chance to build teamwork and enjoy one another’s company while also competing for prizes on this variety program, which is known for bringing its service directly to its clients.

Viewers can look forward to what chaotic games Na PD has in store for Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo, Mi Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and BTS’s V on ‘The Game Caterers’, airing on February 20 at 9 PM KST on YouTube.

Meanwhile, ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’ premieres next week on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN.

