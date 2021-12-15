BTS: V’s Track Christmas Tree for K-Drama Our Beloved Summer to Release on This Date

The teaser for BTS vocalist V’s new track titled Christmas Tree has been released. The K-pop idol composed the song for the ongoing K-drama Our Beloved Summer as part of its official soundtrack. The title and the release date were confirmed alongside the teaser. The popular television series stars V’s friend, actor Choi Woo-shik of Oscar-winning film Parasite fame and Itaewon Class star Kim Da-mi.

The preview clip features snippets from the show's third episode. Kim’s character is seen trying to cheer an upset Choi who is sitting in front of an ice cream shop. Choi plays a reclusive artist in Our Beloved Summer. She showers a handful of flower petals over at him as he looks on in surprise. As the petals fall around them, Choi leans in for a kiss as a piano instrumental plays in the backdrop. In the clip’s final seconds, V sings, “I’ll wait for you.” Christmas Tree will release on December 24, at 6pm KST.

Watch the teaser here:

V’s original soundtrack was initially teased in the pilot episode of the Korean drama. Fans, who were pleasantly surprised by V’s melodious voice, hyped up the series as well. Christmas Tree marks V’s second solo contribution and third feature on a K-drama OST. Last year, the singer had sung a track titled Sweet Night for the K-drama Itaewon Class, starring V’s friend, actor Park Seo-joon in the lead.

Earlier this month, V along with other members of the Grammy-nominated band made their Instagram debuts. The 25-year-old set two New Guinness World Records. V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram, respectively.

Last week, while holidaying in Hawaii, V seemingly teased fans with an unreleased track. He posted a series of Instagram Stories, captioning each clip with one letter all together spelling, “I love you.”

