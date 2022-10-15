BTS: Weverse Live Stream Crashes During Group's Busan Concert, ARMYs React

Few minutes into BTS’ much anticipated free concert and Weverse’s live stream crashes! However, it was quite expected. The boys’ live sessions on the platform have been interrupted quite a few times due to the app crashing so it was obvious that Weverse will crash during BTS free concert. In June this year, the group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook were appointed ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. They announced that they would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. The concert is live on Weverse and other platforms.

As soon as the app crashed, ARMYs, BTS’ fan base, took to Twitter to share their reaction. One fan wrote, “weverse please don’t start we not even an hour in" while another user shared, “ALL THAT LIVE PREPARATION IN VAIN ON WEVERSE". Another user said, “Black screen of death

Who’s the fool here Weverse for daring to stream a bts concert or army for believing they actually could"

Take a look at their reaction:

BTS’ concert us taking place in Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will be an in-person LIVE PLAY event of the same at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. Besides Weverse, it is also streaming on Zepeto and Naver Now.

