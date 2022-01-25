BTS: 'Where is Jimin' Trends as ARMYs Request Park Jimin to Come Back to Social Media

K-Pop band BTS never stays away from the limelight for one reason or another. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have fans all over the world who love the boy band a lot. That’s why, when a BTS member posts something on social media, it sends the ARMY into a tizzy. BTS boys like V, Suga, Jungkook often share glimpses of their lives on Instagram. However, for over two weeks, Jimin has not been active on social media and that is making his fans worry. On Twitter, ARMY started trending ‘Where is Jimin’ as the fans have been missing him. Jimin’s last post on Instagram is from January 7, when he posted a photo a night sky with full moon.

BTS ARMY has been sharing photos and videos of Jimin on Twitter and asking him to share something for them on social media again. ‘I love pain I guess because I’m missing him more and more by each passing minute and it’s not funny anymore. I need my Jimin right now and I can’t do anything properly…Where is jimin?’ wrote one user while another tweeted: ‘AAAAA I WANNA BREAK MY THINGS WHERE IS JIMIN?’

Advertisement

“Not my sister seeing where is Jimin trending and actually asking me about his whereabouts like idk as well everyone just misses him ok," read one of the tweets by ARMY.

One ARMY wrote, “Btw, does anyone know where is this little kid? his name is Park Jimin, he’s missing for weeks…Where is Jimin?"

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Jimin was MIA (Missing In Action) at the BTS reunion that took place earlier this month. Videos and pictures from the reunion of the band members after a quick vacation went viral on social media.

Jimin’s Instagram feed has a few pictures of the singer but each one of them is worth million to his fans.

BTS describes their band’s name as an acronym for the Korean term Bangtan Sonyeondan on their official website. Bangtan Sonyeondan translates to ‘Beyond the scene’ in English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.