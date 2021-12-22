BTS X Bollywood Mashup: Bangtan Boys Dances to Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya in Viral Fan-Made Video, ARMY in Splits

The popular K-pop boy band BTS, in a fan-made mashup, could be seen shaking leg to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Kamariya’ song, leaving the Army in splits. The BTS is equally famed for their graceful moves as they are for their soulful voice, but the band’s fans had not expected that their grooves would go hilariously well with the song from the 2018 Bollywood movie ‘Stree’.

The viral video, which has been viewed nearly 28 lakh times on YouTube, opens with the BTS boys showcasing their moves one by one as the ‘Kamariya’ song plays in the background.

The members of the band Jimin (Park Jimin), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), V (Kim Taehyung), Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) had their moves matched in sync with the beats of the song. Outshining others, Jungkook, known as the BTS Golden Maknae, flaunted his exceptional dancing skills in the video and left his fans in awe.

The creator of the video had strategically stitched various clips featuring the k-pop band boys from reality shows, dance practice sessions, and game shows to carve out a delightful mashup video.

The Norah Fatehi song is extremely popular among netizens for its beats and Norah’s impressive twerking and belly dancing. The song has in the past also prompted many creators to make unique videos using it.

Earlier, a creator on YouTube had also synced one of the dancing videos of the band with ‘Chogada Tara’ song from the movie ‘Loveyatri’ bringing out an entertaining piece to watch for the BTS army.

The fans were quite impressed watching the ‘Kamariya’ mashup as one wrote in the comment box that “The Oscar goes to the creator of the video” while another expressed that the dancing video lit up her day.

