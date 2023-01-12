BTS' 'Yet to Come' Film to Release in India on February 1, Here's How You Can Watch It

The megapopular K-pop boyband BTS set the stage on fire when they performed at their 'Yet To Come' concert in Busan in October last year. Those who missed the live streaming of the concert have another chance to see their beloved K-pop idols in action. BTS' Yet To Come In Cinemas movie is going to be released in India on February 1. Available in ScreenX, 4DX, 4DX Screen, and 2D, the group made the official announcement on Twitter. The clip of the septet was shared on Wednesday when they unveiled the exciting news for their fans, ARMYs, around the world.

Take a peek yourself:

Not only can ARMYs enjoy the screening in various formats but they can also look forwards to the special ARMY bomb screening, according to Indian Express. Fans will be able to wave their BTS lightsticks as they enjoy the show. In India, the movie will be available in several cinemas across the states in 4D, 4DX, and 2D formats. Tickets can be bought from the link available on BTS’s Twitter post or directly here:

https://www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com/

ARMYs around the world can enjoy the last concert of the group before BTS decided to take a break from their group activities. They will be able to witness the performances on a number of popular tracks. This was the first performance of their popular track Run BTS. The film will also have performances of some older tracks, including Dynamite, Butter, and IDOL.

The youngest member of the group, Jeon Jungkook, better known as Jungkook, has also hyped up why ARMYs should not miss this screening. “The concert was captured vividly in high resolution with a professional cinema camera!” he said. Adding to that, the main dancer of BTS, Jung Hoseok, popularly known by his stage name J-Hope mentioned that the ScreenX and 4DX will deliver an experience that will allow fans to feel as if they are right there at the concert in person.

Yet To Come in Cinemas will also be available in cinemas around the world from February 1 for a limited time only. The sequential ticket sales for each theatre are open.

Meanwhile, the group continues to make history. According to Billboard’s latest chart, BTS' anthology album Proof has now ranked 87, which is 15 places higher than the previous week on the main album chart on Billboard 200, on January 10. This marks Proof being on the Billboard 200 for 30 consecutive weeks.

