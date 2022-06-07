BTS Yet To Come MV Teaser 1: Bangtan Boys Tell ARMYs 'You And I The Best Moment Is Yet To Come'

The highly anticipated teaser of BTS’ Yet To Come has finally dropped. The BTS song is a part of their comeback album Proof. BTS will also release two other new songs titled Run BTS and For Youth as part of Proof. The new teaser, lasting just 35 seconds, features the members in a desert.

It starts with V aka Kim Taehyung walking away from the camera before fans get a glimpse of Worldwide Handsome Jin, looking directly at the camera. Jimin, displaying his youth tattoo, also has his attention elsewhere as he walks through the desert.

Meanwhile, RM aka Kim Namjoon walks with the wind, almost smiling for the camera. J-Hope is seen taking at the moment while Taehyung poses with a rose in his hand. Suga stands above what appears to be a piano, with his attention far beyond the frame. The video ends with Jungkook seated in the desert, trying to focus on something behind the camera.

The teaser sets the mood of the comeback song and also reveals one line: “You And I The Best Moment Is Yet To Come."

On Monday (IST), BTS surprised fans aka ARMYs by announcing Proof Live. The members revealed they will be hosting a Proof Live on their YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, on their 9th debut anniversary. They made the announcement by sharing a poster of the event. While the members stole hearts with their angelic looks, the members generated curiosity as well by revealing that they will have a special guest joining them in the live.

Fans began speculating who the special guest could be. From Bang Si-hyuk aka Bang PD, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Puth, several names sprung up in the discussion.

While fans countdown to the Proof Live, they are also gearing up for the release of Proof. The album, an anthology, drops on June 10. Besides the three new songs, the members are also packing the new album with a few handpicked tracks along with a few never-before-released demo tracks.

