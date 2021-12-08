'Budhdhi Kaise Aati Hai': Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir's Hilarious Takes on Almonds

Poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has shared on his Instagram handle a video featuring Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty.

In this video, Shilpa, known for her humour, is seen on the sets of the TV reality show, India’s Got Talent, sitting next to Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa is wearing a red dress and eating almonds even as the shooting is underway. Noticing Shilpa, Manoj says, “Shilpa ji, wisdom doesn’t come from eating almonds but it comes from deceptions in life."

It was Shilpa’s response that made the audience think if they should laugh or cry. “Well, then it means that you do not wash almonds before eating," Shilpa said, leaving Manoj shocked and speechless.

This video has been shared by Manoj Muntashir and Shilpa Shetty on their respective official Instagram accounts. While sharing the video, both of them have written the same caption, “Buddhi kaise aati hai ???"

While some fans are calling the video and the conversation funny, others were impressed by Shilpa’s coolness quotient.

Shilpa is very active on social media and regularly shares fitness videos as well as glamorous pictures for herself with her fans.

From yoga to healthy food, Shilpa Shetty tries every method to keep herself fit, the reason pictures, videos and posts usually go viral on social media.

