Bullet Song From Ram Pothineni's The Warrior Gets Release Date. Check Details

Not long ago, it was reported that Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, lent his voice to the Bullet song from Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming bilingual film The Warrior. Now, as per the latest update, the power-packed number has a release date. The song will be unveiled on April 22 at 5:45 PM, the makers said.

Announcing the song’s launch date, the makers shared a poster and wrote, “Buckle Up for a MASSY #Bullet Song releasing on 22nd April at 5:45 PM. A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical @SilambarasanTR_"

The poster features Krithi Shetty and Ram Pothineni in cool looks doing an energetic dance move. The song has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. Sources claim that the song will be an absolute treat for the fans with Simbu’s voice and Ram Pothineni’s moves. Directed by N Lingusamy, the thrilling venture is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Kollywood and Tollywood film industry popular actor Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen playing the antagonist, while the film has Krithi Shetty essaying the character called Whistle Mahalakshmi.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in I-Smart Shankar, which emerged as a huge success at the box office.

In addition to Ram and Krithi Shetty, The Warrior also has Akshara Gowda in an important role. Meanwhile, it also stars Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley playing pivotal roles.

Speaking of the film’s technical crew, Sujith Vaassudev has been roped in to handle cinematography and Navin Nooli is taking care of editing, meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes for this upcoming flick.

The project is financed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivassa Silver Screens, meanwhile, Pavan Kumar is the presenter. According to the latest reports, the pre-release business of the project stood at Rs. 41 crores. At the Pan India level, the film will hit theatres in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

