Bullet Train India Release Date: Brad Pitt Starrer To Release A Day Before US Premiere

Brad Pitt’s upcoming film Bullet Train arrives earlier than expected in India. The highly anticipated action-comedy movie, Bullet Train, is all set to release in India on 4th August 2022, one day prior to the U.S. release. The movie is helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and comprises a stellar ensemble cast with some of the most popular names from Hollywood.

With Brad Pitt at the forefront, the movie also stars Kissing Booth actor and Golden Globe award nominee Joey King along with multiple Primetime Emmy award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Avengers: Age of Ultron fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, The Boys fame Karen Fukuhara, and Fury fame Logan Lerman among others.

The film features Brad as an assassin who wants to give up on life. However, he is brought back to business after her handler (played by Sandra Bullock) reaches out to him to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he finds out that his fellow travellers are also assassins and their missions are connected.

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Academy award-winning actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in Bullet Train.

Bullet Train has made quite the buzz not only with its trailer and promotions but because of Brad’s fashion choices. Throughout the three international premieres, Brad’s interesting choice of outfits has made the headlines. The one that stood out the most was his red-carpet appearance in a skirt.

For the unversed, Brad rocked a brown knee-length skirt and matching jacket at the Berlin premiere of the film. The outfit gave a glimpse of leg tattoos. Fans noticed a rhinoceros face and a human skull ink on his leg.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Bullet Train across theatres in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on 4th August, one day prior to the movie’s global release.

