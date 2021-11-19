Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan Film Piggybacks on Prequel's Success

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Director: Varun V Sharma

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Bunty Aur Babli’s journey that began 15 years ago, in the first instalment, ended with them leaving the con life and settling down as ordinary middle-class couple in Fursatganj, Uttar Pradesh. In the sequel, the story of the pilot characters — Rakesh and Vimmi Trivedi — played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji, respectively, starts from the same colourful town. Rakesh is a ticket collector and Vimmi is a typical happy-go-lucky middle-class housewife who continues to carry retro and loud costumes.

The couple are settled in their railway colony with their son, but things take a turn when they discover their con names are being used in multiple cases. Siddhant Chaturvedi (Kunal) and Sharvari Wagh (Sonia), two engineering pass-outs, play the new-age con masters with a mission in mind.

Advertisement

Another person with a pivotal role that completes the film is Inspector Jatayu Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor is seen doing what he does best with such characters. His dialogue deliveries and comic timing has somewhat saved the otherwise disappointing direction and storytelling elements of the movie.

Read: Rani Mukerji: Adira Has Special Connection with Bunty Aur Babli 2, She Loved Me in the Film | Exclusive

Though Rani and Saif bring out the perfect middle-aged couple chemistry on screen, some of the references and jokes that could have come organically looks forced and unnecessary. Despite some over-the-top acting by the other lead characters, debutante Sharvari Wagh impresses on the big screen with her acting skills opposite the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Speaking of the main plot of the movie — some cons are predictable, but few are quirky and interesting. Debutant director Varun V Sharma has tried to capture the essence of the previous instalment, but has somewhere been let down by the depth and the entertainment quotient of the script. The background score does add the much-needed nostalgic factor to the film.

The climax is somewhat predictable and has what everyone can expect. Overall, the movie is a one-time watch and doesn’t serve any big surprises or match the entertainment quotient of the first instalment. The script and plots of the movie is a complete set sequel that is made to piggyback on the success of the first instalment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.