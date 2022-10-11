Bus Bai Bus: Shubhangi Gokhale Reminisces Her Love Story With Mohan Gokhale

Bus Bai Bas is one of the most popular Marathi talk shows of recent times, which airs on Zee Marathi. The show is hosted by famous Marathi actor and director Subodh Bhave. Numerous celebrated female actresses from the industry have graced the chat show with their presence and spoken about a variety of subjects, including relationships, education, careers and social life, among others.

Film and television actress Shubhangi Gokhale was the latest guest on Bus Bai Bus. During a segment on the show, the actress reminisced about her filmy love story with her late husband and actor, Mohan Gokhale.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Marathi shared a promo video of the upcoming Bus Bai Bus episode, featuring Shubhangi, which has piqued netizens’ interest in the episode. “Stopped the plane to give gifts," read the caption of the promo.

Advertisement

The promo opens with Shubhangi dressed in an elegant blue-printed saree, sporting short and curly hair. She gave a patient ear to one of her fans who narrated a never-heard-before fact about her love story with Mohan.

“I am a fan of Bollywood romantic films. We always see in these romantic movies that the hero runs to the airport and stops the heroine from boarding the plane. I thought this only happened in movies and not in real life. But then I heard your and Sir’s story. Mohanji had stopped a flight to give you a gift," the woman disclosed.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Hearing the fact, host Subodh Bhave gave a surprised reaction, asking Shubhangi whether it was true or not. In her reply, the 54-year-old actress nodded in agreement, saying, “Yes. He had stopped the flight for twenty-five minutes to give me a gift."

Besides sharing this oh-so-romantic anecdote, Subhangi also spoke about her marital life with Mohan at length on Bus Bai Bus. Mohan Gokhale was a popular Hindi and Marathi actor in the 80s, who is known for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, etching a place in the hearts of many.

Advertisement

Shubhangi and Mohan first met on the sets of the widely-watched Doordarshan serial Mr. Yogi. They tied the nuptial knot in 1989 and share a daughter, Sakhi Gokhale, together. Sakhi is also a well-known Marathi television and theatre actress.

Mohan Gokhale breathed his last on April 29, 1999, during the shooting of Kamal Hassan’s period drama Hey Ram. He had suffered a cardiac arrest. Mohan died at the age of 45.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here