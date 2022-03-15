Busy Year Ahead For Telugu Star Vijay Deverakonda

Undoubtedly Vijay Deverakonda is among the much sought after stars in the Tollywood film industry. The actor has been on a signing spree, thanks to the huge success of Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. However, the Telugu actor has not delivered any flick in two years, but he has some promising films in the pipeline.

As one of the fastest rising south stars, the actor rose to fame in a very small span of time. He enjoys a loyal fan base, especially among the youth. The prime reason behind his success is his unique selection of films, whether it’s Dear Comrade, NOTA, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam or World-Famous Lover, all of his movies have been well-received on box office.

Here’s a look at Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming films.

Liger: The action packed sports drama is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles the film will also have a special appearance by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta, the film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, and it will be released in 5 languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam). Liger shooting has reached its final stage and is slated to release on August 25.

Pushpa: The Rampage

Vijay’s Tweet in early January on Sukumar’s birthday had triggered speculations on social media with fans discussing the possible part 3 of the record-breaking film Pushpa: The Rise. Reportedly, with the title Pushpa: The Rampage, Sukumar and Vijay will start filming after the completion of the second part, Pushpa: The Rule.

Director Shiva Nirvana’s film

After delivering Majili starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, filmmaker Shiva Nirvana has been waiting to direct Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming romantic drama. However, given Vijay Deverakonda’s busy work schedule, the actor has been unable to confirm dates.

Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana

Puri Jagannadh’s dream project Jana Gana Mana was announced a few years ago with Mahesh Babu and later it was dropped due to the differences between the two. According to industry sources, the film will now progress with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

In addition, ace directors like Koratala Shiva and Trivikram Srinivas have been looking to do films with Vijay Deverakonda.

