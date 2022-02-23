Buy Groceries From SIMCO, Stand a Chance to get Free Tickets, Popcorn for Ajith’s Valimai

Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, was in the works for two years and is among the most anticipated Tamil movies this year. About the motion posters and the first track, the film broke records one after another. Tamil Nadu is gripped with Valimai fever. Fans are gearing up to celebrate the first day first show with page cut-outs, banners and posters.

The clamour for Valimai tickets is skyrocketing because it is Ajith’s first release in three years. The bookings are flying in from all corners. Theatres are spiking the speedometer with early morning and late-night performances. According to the most recent reports, Ajith’s Valimai tickets are being offered for absolutely free. Yes, here’s how you get them.

The federal government’s South Indian State Co-operative Store Centre has declared a bid for its share. If you shop for groceries from there, you may get free popcorn and a cold drink along with Valimai tickets.

When leading actors’ films are premiered, film producers and cinemas announce freebies like this. SIMCO, the central government’s South Indian co-operative supermarket functioning in the Vellore paper workshop region, has made such an offer for the first time.

According to the offer, if you buy grocery items worth Rs 2,999, you will receive complimentary tickets to the film Valimai. This ticket has a face value of Rs.500. It’s also been reported that popcorn and cold drinks will also be served for free.

For many years, Ajith has maintained a policy of not appearing in any commercial films. However, the business of publicising his name and image persists.

The Tamil Nadu government allowed 100 percent occupancy in theatres beginning last week, which helped Valimai set a big box office record. In addition, the action-drama’s distribution in four languages makes it Ajith’s first Pan Indian release. The pre-release updates have generated a lot of excitement for the picture, and it won’t be surprising if it ends up being the highest-grosser of the year.

